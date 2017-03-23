UNCW softball beats Campbell 1-0 in 13 innings

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior infielder Lauren Moore drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the 13th inning as UNCW edged Campbell, 1-0, at Boseman Field on Wednesday evening.



The Seahawks, who won for the eighth time in the last nine games, upped their record to 18-6-1 while presenting Coach Kristy Norton with her 100th win as the Seahawks’ leader. Campbell saw its record drop to 17-17 after losing for the second straight game.



Senior outfielder Merritt Wilkinson paced the Seahawks’ nine-hit attack by going 4-for-5 while sophomore third baseman Hannah Adamczyk added a pair of hits.

Senior pitcher Peyton Jordan threw a career-high 12 innings and allowed just five hits while posting a career-high 10 strikeouts. Junior Sarah Davis earned the win in relief after allowing one hit with two strikeouts in the 13th inning.



Junior first baseman Melissa Tullar paced Campbell with three hits.



How It Happened: After Adamczyk and sophomore Kali Jones reached base to open the 13th inning, both runners moved into scoring position with stolen bases. Moore lined a single to center field to score Jones for the game-winning run.



Inside the Box Score: UNCW had its lead-off hitter reach base in 6-of-13 innings … Jordan and Davis combined to induce 17 ground ball outs by the Camels … The teams combined to leave 19 runners on base and hit 4-for-37 with runners on base … Jordan lowered her earned run average to 1.11.

#SeahawkStats: Wednesday’s contest is tied for the third-longest game by innings in school history, matching the 13-inning affair the teams played last year in Buies Creek … The Seahawks earned their first home win in the series against Campbell since Mar. 7, 2007, a 2-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader … UNCW has defeated Campbell in two of the last three meetings after the Camels won 11 in a row … Wilkinson posted the first four-hit game by the Seahawks this season … Jordan’s 12 innings pitched are a career high … The Seahawks posted their sixth shutout of the season, matching their total from last year … Junior Kelsey Bryan saw her eight-game hitting streak snapped after going 0-for-3 … Moore has hit safely in four consecutive games … UNCW earned its first 1-0 win since Apr. 26, 2014 at Towson … The Seahawks are now 13-3 at home this season, including a 9-2 mark during the current homestand … UNCW outhit its opponent for the 18th time in 25 games … Norton is now 100-125-1 in five seasons at UNCW.

Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks begin Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend by welcoming Drexel to Boseman Field for a three-game series. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Mar. 25 before finishing the set with a single game on Sunday, Mar. 26.

- UNCWSports.com -