Cape Fear Academy’s Cole Boggio named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
Cape Fear Academy’s Cole Boggio is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior scored five goals and had three assists in a win over Parrott Academy.
