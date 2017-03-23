Cape Fear Academy’s Cole Boggio named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Cape Fear Academy’s Cole Boggio is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior scored five goals and had three assists in a win over Parrott Academy.

