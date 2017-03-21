Adam Hadwin, Mark Leishman join Wells Fargo Championship field

A pair of recent PGA Tour winners are joining the field for the Wells Fargo Championship in Wilmington in May.

Adam Hadwin and Mark Leishman are scheduled to compete in the Well Fargo Championship, which will be played at the Eagle Point Golf Club. Hadwin won the Valspar Championship for his first PGA Tour career victory. Leishman won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In addition to Hadwin and Leishman, major championship winners Stewart Cink (2009 Open Championship) and Graeme McDowell (2010 U.S. Open) are on the Wells Fargo commitment list.

World No. 33 Francesco Molinari is scheduled to make his first start in the tournament, and world No. 40 Kevin Chappell, who was the runner-up at the Tour Championship last year, is committed as well. Six-time Tour winner Hunter Mahan, who won the 2012 World Golf Championships, is also committed.

Players have until April 28 at 5 p.m. to commit to play in the tournament, and can withdraw at any time.

A list of current player commitments can be found on the tournament’s website here: http://bit.ly/2njfHCt.

