Devices promise to zap your brain into gear

You have a huge project at work or a final exam at school and you need an extra boost to focus or concentrate. You can now try to zap your brain into gear.

Devices you can buy online shoot a small electric current into the head for cognitive enhancement. Steven Leinweber gave it a try.

“There would be this feeling of like I'm tired, this is a lot of work or I'd start to get a little foggy,” Leinweber said.

He wanted to clear the fog to take on extra hobbies, so he did some research and decided to try something called transcranial direct current stimulation or tDCS.

With tDCS, you put electrodes on your head that send a low dose of electric current, supposedly to your brain. It’s used by doctors in clinical settings, but there are many popular devices you can buy online.

Many claim the technology used in the device can do everything from provide “relief for depression” to “increase cognitive performance.”

“tDCS is not a fringe technology, so it's not a tinfoil hat type thing,” Anna Wexler, a Ph.D. candidate at MIT, said. “There have been over a thousand published studies on tDCS showing that it has potential effects both for treatment and enhancement.”

Wexler is so interested in the at-home tDCS market, she’s doing her doctoral thesis on it. She says the current is so low you can’t be electrocuted, and the biggest physical risks reported are skin burns and headache.

Leading researchers recently wrote an open letter to at-home users published in the Annals of Neurology warning that messing around with the level of current or duration “can actually reverse the effect and cause the opposite change in brain function.”

“There's another kind of safety, which people talk about and that researchers are very concerned about, which is effects of long-term use, the unknown risks,” Wexler said. She adds there have been no long-term studies on what tDCS can do to the brain over time.

“Right now, consumers have no way of assessing the safety or efficacy of these devices, or even evaluating the claims made by manufacturers of these devices,” Wexler said.

The FDA said it can’t comment on “whether these devices have undergone the appropriate clearance or approval.” The Consumer Product Safety Commission said tDCS is “not in CPSC’s jurisdiction due to the medical claims.”

“I think what's really needed is further enforcement clarity about which agency will be stepping up to the plate to be the primary regulator of these devices,” Wexler said.

Leinweber says the risk is worth the reward for him. Since he started tDCS he has mastered the Rubik’s Cube and built a super-computer and a 3D printer all in his spare time.

“The effect that I experience is that ability to absorb more information more easily and with less time,” Leinweber said.

He stressed he is careful when telling his story not to advocate for anyone else. He believes everyone must do their own research to determine a risk-benefit analysis. He also concedes although he thinks he learns faster, he has no proof it is from the tDCS.

The FDA advises consumers to consult a healthcare provider before using any device, just as it would advise people trying a supplement or medication.

