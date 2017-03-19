McDowell leads Diamond Hawks past VCU 10-1

UNCW Press Release



WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Senior shortstop Kennard McDowell collected three hits, including his second home run of the season, and drove three runs as UNCW finished off a sweep of VCU with four home runs in a 10-1 win on Sunday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks picked up their second weekend series sweep with the win and moved to 8-9 with their fourth straight win. The Rams, meanwhile, dropped their fourth straight and sit at 10-10.

McDowell scored twice and held team-high honors with three hits. Casey Golden, Daniel Stack and Robbie Thorburn each had two hits while Clark Cota homered and knocked in two runs. Also homering for the Seahawks were Golden and Nick Feight.

(3/19/2017) Baseball Vs. VCU

Jordan Bissette (2-1), one of seven pitchers used on the day for UNCW, picked up the win.

Logan Farrar had three hits for the Rams, who were shutout until the ninth when pinch hitter Brody Cook homered to lead off the inning.

VCU starter Brook Vial (1-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned, over 5.1 innings.

Up next: The Seahawks continue their homestand Tuesday with the first of two games against Maryland. Tuesday first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

How it happened: The Seahawks got rolling in the third inning as McDowell and Golden homered to open the inning and Mason Berne plated the third run of the inning with a fielder's choice for a 3-0 lead.

Home Runs: VCU: Cook (off Sharpe in the ninth inning, leadoff); UNCW: McDowell (off Vial in the third inning, leadoff), Golden (off Vial in the third inning, bases empty, none out), Cota (off Vial in the sixth inning, one on, one out), Feight (off Donko in the seventh inning, leadoff)

Inside the box score: Neither team excelled in landing its leadoff hitter on base, VCU once and UNCW twice ... The Seahawks were 4-for-11 with RISP ... UNCW pitchers allowed just two, two-out hits while VCU allowed none ... VCU stranded 10 runners on base, UNCW six.

Notes: The Seahawks have homered in eight consecutive games ... Golden has a four-game homer streak while also hitting safely in each of his last eight games ... He hit an even .500 (7-14) with three home runs and a double while driving in seven runs against VCU ... Brian Mims extended his team-leading hitting streak to nine games with a single in the eighth ... UNCW starter Luke Gesell tossed four shutout innings in his second career start, he scattered three hits, walked two and struck out two while facing 17 batters ... For the weekend, UNCW hit .362 while limiting VCU to a .226 batting average ... UNCW pitchers combined for a 3.00 ERA and allowed just three extra base hits.