Kevin Keatts introduced as N.C. State men's basketball coach

N.C. State formally introduced Kevin Keatts as the new head men’s basketball coach Sunday.

Friday Keatts agreed to terms of a 6-year contract worth $2.2 million per-season.

“When I was able to sit down with Debbie it was clear to me what direction she wants the program to go in. And we share some values, how hard we play, how hard we compete. Doing everything right in the program from the academics to the discipline and it was a great fit for me,” Keatts said.

Keatts takes over a Wolfpack program that finished 15-17 under Mark Gottfried, who was fired before the end of the 2016-17 season.

“I want to build a program. When you take over a situation you don’t want to have a good team and then fall off for a few years. I want to build a program that we will be good for a longtime," Keatts said.

Keatts turned around a Seahawk program at UNCW that hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament in 10 years. In his three seasons in Wilmington, he led the Seahawks to three regular season titles, and back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament.

He has won at every level and has set lofty goals for N.C. State.

“We need to be the best N.C. State that we can be. We will be champions again, and I will promise you that," Keatts said.

Prior to coming to UNCW, Keatts was an assistant coach at Louisville.

