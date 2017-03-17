Much of NC will have to travel to see sun disappear in 'Great American Eclipse'

You'll have to go to the Great Smokey Mountains National Park to get a view of the eclipse in North Carolina. (Source: Great American Eclipse)

The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year, and no, it's not the end of the world.

On Aug. 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts of the country.

It's been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the United States from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. It happened on June 8, 1918.

On August 21, 2017, millions of people across the United States will see nature's most wondrous spectacle — a total eclipse of the Sun. It is a scene of unimaginable beauty; the Moon completely blocks the Sun, daytime becomes a deep twilight, and the Sun’s corona shimmers in the darkened sky. This is your guide to understand, prepare for, and view this rare celestial event. - GreatAmericanEclipse.com

You'll have to go to Great Smoky Mountains National Park to get a view of the eclipse in North Carolina. If the crowds are manageable, this will be a great place to watch. With the high vantage point, you'll also have the chance to see the surrounding landscape darken and brighten again.

Seeing times in North Carolina:

Andrews: 2:39 totality

Franklin: 2:30 totality

The total solar eclipse first touches North Carolina at 2:33 p.m. (EDT) and exits at 2:49 p.m. (EDT).

Residents in North Carolina may want to visit our friends to the south to watch the eclipse. The duration near the center of the path is good in South Carolina.

Seeing times in South Carolina:

Greenville: 2:08 totality

Columbia: 2:30 totality

Charleston: 1:40 totality

The solar eclipse enters South Carolina at 2:36 p.m. (EDT) and leaves the Atlantic coast at 2:49 p.m. (EDT).

