Duke earns 2 seed in East, will play Troy

From Duke Sports Information

DURHAM, N.C. – The ACC champion Duke men’s basketball program received the No. 2 seed in the East Region from the NCAA selection committee and will face Troy in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Friday, March 17, in Greenville, S.C.

Duke will make its 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and its 33rd overall under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Only nine Division I men’s basketball programs have more NCAA Tournament appearances than Coach K.

Duke has never faced Troy in men’s basketball and owns a 13-1 overall record against teams that currently comprise the Sun Belt Conference.

The Blue Devils are 107-35 (.754) all-time in the NCAA Tournament, marking the best winning percentage in tournament history. Duke’s 107 wins are also third-most in the event’s history and Coach K holds the NCAA record with 90 NCAA Tournament wins.

The Blue Devils were last selected to the East Region in 2009. Duke won the 1992 and 2001 national championships out of the East Region. The program’s first national championship in 1991 came as a No. 2 seed.

The Blue Devils are 54-14 (.794) as a participant in the East Region and 26-9 (.743) as a No. 2 seed. Duke is 2-0 in NCAA Tournament play in Greenville, having advanced out of the first weekend from that site in 2002.

Duke capped an historic run to the ACC Tournament title with a 75-69 win over No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday, becoming the first team ever to win four games in as many days to capture the ACC crown. Along the way, the Blue Devils defeated No. 10 Louisville, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 22 Notre Dame, overcoming second-half deficits in each contest.

The ACC title was Duke’s record 20th crown and its record 14th under Krzyzewski. Coach K also established a new record for ACC Tournament wins in Brooklyn, running his total to 61.