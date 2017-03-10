Connor Barth returning to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are bringing back kicker Connor Barth for the 2017 season.

The former Hoggard standout agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the team Friday. The deal included $155,000 in guaranteed money.

Barth made 18-of-23 field goals and connected on 31-of-32 extra point tries for Chicago last season. He has made 84 percent of his field goals over eight NFL seasons with the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Broncos and Bears.

