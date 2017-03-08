Hoggard’s Kendall Goldbum named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Kendall Goldbum is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

She scored 12 goals and handed out five assists in a pair of games against Charlotte Country Day and Myers Park.

The senior scored the game winner in a 10-9 overtime win over Charlotte Country Day.



