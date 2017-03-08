Diamond Hawks fall to 20th ranked N.C. State 8-5

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Nick Feight and Mason Berne both homered for UNCW, but 20th-ranked NC State held off the Seahawks for an 8-5 win on Wednesday at Brooks Field.

NCSU improved to 7-6 with the win while the Seahawks dropped to 3-8.

Home runs from Will Wilson, Brad Debo and Evan Mendoza powered the Wolfpack lineup. Josh McLain and Debo both finished with two hits.

Brian Mims held game-high honors with three hits as he raised his average to .302. Berne connected on a three-run home run in the eighth to narrow UNCW's deficit to 7-5.

Joe O'Donnell (1-0) earned the win in relief while Austin Staley picked up his first save.

UNCW starter Austin Warren (1-1) took the loss.

Up next: The Seahawks host Longwood for three games beginning on Friday with a 4 p.m. start. Due to weather concerns, Saturday will now be a doubleheader with a 1 p.m. start. There will not be a game on Sunday.

How it happened: The Wolfpack broke out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. NCSU plated two in the second on a two-run single from McLain. In the third, back-to-back home runs from Debo and Mendoza made it 4-0.

Home Runs: NCSU: Wilson (in the sixth inning off Lockamon, one on, two out), Mendoza (in the third inning off Warren, none on, none out), Debo (in the third inning off Warren, none on, none out); UNCW: Feight (off Demby in the fourth inning, none on, none out); Berne (off Usselman in the eighth inning, two on, one out)

Inside the box score: UNCW landed its leadoff hitter on base five times ... Three of NCSU's runs were unearned ... UNCW left just four base runners on.

Notes: Nick Feight's home run was the 25th of his career ... Terence Connelly played in his 200th game as a Seahawk ... Brian Mims pushed his on base streak to six games.