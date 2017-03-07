Cape Fear earns win to begin Region 10 Tournament

Ryan Mantlo has said all along the goal is to get to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the NJCAA Tournament.

His Sea Devils took one step closer to that tonight.

Led by 24 points from Mount Olive transfer Jacque Brown, Cape Fear ran by Brunswick Community College 109-66 Tuesday night at the Schwartz Center.

The Sea Devils scored 63 points in the second half and shot 13-of-30 from beyond the arc in the win. Six players scored in double figures, and Cape Fear outrebounded Brunswick 40-30.

