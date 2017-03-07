Players start signing up for Wells Fargo Golf Championship

Officials held a news conference to update preparations for the Wells Fargo Championship. From left to right: Kendall Alley, Webb Simpson, Kim Anderson, Bobby Long (Source: WECT)

Last year's Masters Champion Danny Willett and 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson highlight the golfers committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Course in May.

Hall of Famer Vijay Singh, defending champion James Hahn, and Farmers Insurance champion John Rahm are also committed to play.

"It's a major to me. I wouldn't miss it," Webb Simpson said Tuesday at a news conference at Eagle Point. "It's a world class event."

The tournament is taking place at Eagle Point in New Hanover County instead of Charlotte this season with Quail Hollow making preparations for the PGA Championship later this year.

Simpson was part of a pre-tournament press conference Tuesday morning, discussing a course he has been playing since he was 8.

"It was the Augusta National for me," Simpson said.

The course is in the final stages of wrapping up its traffic plan. Course officials are waiting to hear from the DOT and city, and hope to announce plans within the upcoming two weeks.

Here is a list of current commitments. Players can withdraw at any time.

Roberto Castro (2016 Wells Fargo runner-up)

Derek Ernst (2013 Wells Fargo champion)

Lucas Glover (2011 Wells Fargo champion)

Bill Haas (2011 FedExCup champion)

James Hahn (2016 Wells Fargo champion)

Mackenzie Hughes (2016 RSM Classic champion)

Andrew Johnston (8th at 2016 Open championship)

Marc Leishman (2015 Open runner-up)

Shane Lowry (2015 WGC-Bridgestone champion)

Ben Martin (2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children champion)

William McGirt (2016 Memorial Tournament champion)

Jon Rahm (2017 Farmers Insurance Open champion)

Webb Simpson (2012 US Open champion)

Vijay Singh (2005 Wells Fargo champion)

Hudson Swafford (2017 CareerBuilder Challenge champion)

Danny Willett (2016 Masters champion)

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.