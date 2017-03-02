UNCW men's basketball earns record number of CAA honors

It seems fitting that UNCW’s men’s basketball season would be rewarded by a record number of postseason honors from the Colonial Athletic Association.

The CAA announced Thursday that five Seahawks have been named to the league’s all-conference teams, including one of the league's brightest young stars earning top defensive player honors. Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, media relations directors and members of the media.

The news came on the eve of the CAA tournament. The Seahawks (26-5, 15-3 CAA) are the No. 1 seed after leading the league wire-to-wire. UNCW begins its quest for a sixth Colonial title Saturday at noon when coach Kevin Keatts and his club battle the winner of Friday’s first-round matchup between No, 8 Hofstra and No. 9 Delaware at the North Charleston (SC) Coliseum.

Senior guard Chris Flemmings and sophomore guard C.J. Bryce were named first-team All-CAA, senior guard Denzel Ingram collected second-team honors, sophomore forward Devontae Cacok picked up third-team All-CAA accolades and graduate guard Ambrose Mosley made the league’s all-academic team. Cacok was also named the league’s defensive player of the year.

“I’m very proud of these young men and they certainly deserve to be recognized for their hard work,” Keatts said. “They have each worked extremely hard since the off season to improve their games and be great teammates.”

Northeastern senior guard T.J. Williams was selected the Colonial's player of the year. College of Charleston’s Earl Grant took home coach of the year honors and Delaware freshman guard Ryan Daly was named rookie of the year.

Flemmings, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard, is the only repeat selection on the CAA first team after averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The Cary native started all 31 games for the Seahawks this season and joins former standouts Brian Rowsom, Brett Blizzard and Keith Rendleman as the only consecutive first-team selections in UNCW history.

After earning Colonial all-rookie team recognition last season, Bryce, a Charlotte native, made a big leap in his second season with the Seahawks, ranking fourth in the league in scoring at 17.5 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds per outing.

Ingram, a senior guard out of Chapel Hill, is averaging 14.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and a league-high 5.4 assists per game heading into the CAA tourney.

Cacok, from Riverdale, Ga., averaged 12.2 points per game and ranked second in the conference with 9.8 rebounds per games . He leads all Division I players with a field goal percentage of 78.7, and has 76 dunks this year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.