NC man pleads guilty to setting wildfires

Court documents say a Macon County man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of setting wildfires on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a criminal complaint says 49-year-old Keith Mann of Franklin pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with wildfires that burned 16 acres in October. He was arrested in November.

In court documents, Mann said he "wanted to see something burn," adding that his wife recently left him and he didn't have "much to live for." He wrote on one document that he needs help.

The U.S. attorney said Mann could face between five and 20 years in prison.

Last fall, 27 fires burned in the Nantahala National Forest. Just one was caused by a lightning strike.

