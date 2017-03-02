CFPUA work to cause Market St. lane closure Saturday

One lane of Market Street will be closed near New Hanover High School on Saturday, March 4, while the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority repairs a leaking water value. (Source: WECT)

One lane of Market Street will be closed near New Hanover High School on Saturday while the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority repairs a leaking water valve.

Work will be at 7 a.m., and the outside westbound lane of Market Street will be closed in the area.

The lane is expected to be reopened by the end of the day.

CFPUA officials don't anticipate a drinking water advisory to be issued, but said it could be a possibility depending on what crews find after excavation.

