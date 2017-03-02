Man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties

Dazhan Jamaa Simpson (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Dazhan Jamaa Simpson (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two sex crimes against a child after his arrest Wednesday by the Wilmington Police Department.

Dazhan Jamaa Simpson has been charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger and indecent liberties with a child.

He was booked under a $200,000 secured bond.

