State of the County premieres Thursday

The New Hanover County Commissioners are set to premiere their State of the County video Thursday evening.

Typically, one of the commissioners would stand behind a podium and address the accomplishments of 2016 and their goals for 2017.

Woody White, chairman of the New Hanover County Commissioners, said while the purpose remains the same, getting out from behind the podium allows commissioners to be more personable with viewers.

He said each commissioner will speak for a couple of minutes about a goal that matters to them, like beach nourishment or film incentives, two topics of interest for 2017.

The video will premiere at 5:30 p.m. on NHCtv.com.

White said the video also will be available to watch on social media.

