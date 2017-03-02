Wilmington filmmaker to produce documentary on 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus

The 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg is known for specializing in parachute assault operations into denied areas. It's one of the most elite divisions of the U.S. Military, nicknamed 'America's Guard of Honor.'

What is not as widely known are the stories of the 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus.

That's where Paula Haller comes in. The international film director, now based in Wilmington, is documenting the day-to-day activities of the 82nd choral members and the wide range of songs they perform around the world.

Wednesday night, a fundraiser at the Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington raised $4,000 to benefit Songs from the Sky, the name of Haller's documentary.

An auction was held to give someone the opportunity to have their name appear in retired Brigadier General Tony Tata's eighth novel due to be released January, 2018. He released his seventh novel Besieged Wednesday and decided to make the event a fundraiser for Songs from the Sky.

No date has been announced on when the documentary will be released, but Haller says likely over the summer.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.