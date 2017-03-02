New Hanover’s Ayonna Cotton named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Ayonna Cotton is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior guard helped lead the Wildcats to the fourth round of the 4A State Tournament for the first time since 1996. She averaged 12 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in three victories.

Cotton scored 24 points in a victory against Durham-Hillside. The Wildcats' season ended Tuesday night when they lost to Southeast Raleigh.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?

Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.