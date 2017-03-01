Coastal Carolina comes from behind to beat Diamond Hawks 4-1 (Source:UNCW)

UNCW Press Release



WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Kevin Woodall's two-run double broke a 1-all deadlock in the top of the eighth inning as nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina edged UNCW, 4-1, on Wednesday at Brooks Field.

Coastal Carolina evened its record at 5-5 with the non-conference road win. UNCW, meanwhile, fell to 3-4 with its fourth consecutive loss.

Seth Lancaster had two hits for the Chants, including a double.

Brian Mims, Robbie Thorburn and Nick Feight each had two hits for the Seahawks. Mason Berne added a RBI double in the first inning.

Reliever Bobby Holmes (1-1) picked up the win for the Chanticleers. Austin Kitchen picked up his second save.

UNCW junior reliever Austin Magestro was saddled with the loss to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Up next: The Seahawks continue their nine-game homestand this weekend with three games against Florida Gulf Coast. The series opens Friday with a 4 p.m. start.

How it happened: In the Coastal eighth inning, Wood led off with a single and stole second. Two batters later Isaacson drew a walk and also stole second. Woodall doubled in both runners with a double into the right center field gap for a 3-1 lead.

Inside the box score: UNCW was 2-for-13 with RISP while Coastal was 2-for-7 ... UNCW pitchers held CCU hitless with two outs (0-8) while Seahawk hitters were 5-for-14 ... UNCW never had a runner on third with less than two outs while CCU plated both of their runners in that situation.

Notes: With 14 strikeouts tonight, UNCW has struck out at least nine times in each of its last five games ... UNCW's 15 runners left on base were a season high ... Casey Golden drew a career-high four walks ... Neither starter figured in the decision ... CCU's Anthony Veneziano struck out nine in 4.2 innings while UNCW's Austin Warren held CCU to two hits over his 3.2 innings.