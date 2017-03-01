2017 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship pairing

RICHMOND, Va. (March 1, 2017) – The official pairings for the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Women’s Basketball Championship have been set. The CAA Championship will be held March 8-11 at the James Madison University Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

First round action will begin on March 8 at 12 p.m. as No. 8 seed Towson (12-17; 5-13 CAA) takes on No. 9 Hofstra (12-16; 5-13 CAA). The second game of the day will feature No. 7 seed UNCW (10-19; 5-14 CAA) versus No. 10 College of Charleston (79-20; 6-12 CAA) at 2:30 p.m. CAA.TV will be the online home for live coverage throughout the first two days of the championship. Logon using any internet connected device to access live video and stats or download the CAA.tv app on Roku.

Elon University earned the top seed after winning the 2017 CAA Regular Season Championship, its first-ever regular season title in its NCAA Division I history, with a 16-2 league record and a 24-6 overall record. The Phoenix play the winner of the Towson/Hofstra game in the first quarterfinal game on March 9 at 12 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals continue at 2:30 p.m. as fourth-seeded William & Mary (19-10; 9-9 CAA) squares off with fifth-seeded University of Delaware (16-13; 10-8 CAA). James Madison (22-7; 15-3 CAA), the three-time defending CAA champions, secured the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the UNCW/CofC game at 5 p.m. Drexel University (20-9; 11-7 CAA) earned the No. 3 seed and takes on No. 6 seed Northeastern University (12-18; 8-10 CAA) at 7:30 p.m. All quarterfinal games will air live on CAA.TV

The semifinals will take place on March 10 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the two winners facing off for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. All three contests will be televised by the Comcast SportsNet family of networks as well as several other regional outlets and will be broadcast on the Heritage Sports Radio Network on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio.

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2017 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship at through the James Madison Ticket Office. For more information, visit our official championship pages under the championships tab at CAASports.com or by logging on to www.caasports.com/wbbchamps. Fans can join the social media conversation by using the official CAA Basketball hashtag, #CAAChamps, on both Instagram and Twitter. Fans can also follow live statistics of each contest by visiting CAAStats.com.

The seeding for 2017 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship reflects a decision made by the conference office to give UNCW and William & Mary one additional win and one less loss on their conference records and give Charleston two less wins and two additional losses after CofC used improper balls during in two games in January.

The CAA Women’s Basketball Championship, the postseason event returns to campus sites for the next three seasons beginning with JMU in 2017. Drexel is hosting in 2018, and Delaware hosting in 2019. The CAA Women’s Basketball Championship has been held at 10 different sites in the league’s 31 years. The tournament was last held on campus in 2010 before moving to the Show Place Arena in 2012.

MEDIA ADVISORY: The CAA is holding a Women’s Basketball Media Teleconference on Monday, March 6 at 11am with the head coaches from the top-four seeded teams: Elon (Charlotte Smith), James Madison (Sean O’Regan), Drexel (Denise Dillon), and William & Mary (Ed Swanson). The call is scheduled to last 20 minutes. Media Call-In Number: 877-805-0692, CAA Women's Basketball Coaches Teleconference.



2017 CAA Women's Basketball Championship

March 8-11 – JMU Convocation Center – Harrisonburg, Va.

Wednesday, March 8 – First Round

G1 - #8 Towson vs. #9 Hofstra – 12 p.m.

G2 - #7 UNCW vs. #10 College of Charleston – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

G3 - #1 Elon vs. Winner of Game 1 – 12 p.m.

G4 - #4 William & Mary vs. #5 Delaware– 2:30 p.m.

G5 - #2 James Madison vs. Winner of Game 2 – 5 p.m.

G6 - #3 Drexel vs. #6 Northeastern – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10 – Semifinals

G7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 4:30 p.m.

G8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 - Championship

G9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m.