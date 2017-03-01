NWS issues Flash Flood Watch for SE North Carolina until Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for southeast North Carolina until 2 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 2 a.m. Wednesday.



Locations that will be impacted include but are not limited to: Bladen, coastal Brunswick, coastal New Hanover, coastal Pender, Columbus, inland Brunswick, inland New Hanover, inland Pender, and Robeson counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to develop, particularly in areas already saturated by heavy rains. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

