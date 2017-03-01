NWS issues a Flash Flood Watch for portions of SE North Carolina

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

Locations that will be impacted include but are not limited to: Burgaw, Wilmington,Surf City, Oak Island, Leland and Ogden.

A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to develop, particularly in areas already saturated by heavy rains. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

