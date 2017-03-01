NWS issues a Flash Flood Watch for portions of SE North Carolina

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties until 9 a.m. Monday.
Locations that will be impacted include but are not limited to: Burgaw, Wilmington,Surf City, Oak Island, Leland and Ogden.
A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to develop, particularly in areas already saturated by heavy rains. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
A couple of moisture-laden low pressure systems are expected to hike cloud coverage and rain chances through the weekend.More >>
A couple of moisture-laden low pressure systems are expected to hike cloud coverage and rain chances through the weekend.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties until 9 a.m. Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties until 9 a.m. Monday.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>