NWS extends Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening for SE N - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NWS extends Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening for SE North Carolina

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday.
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

Locations that will be impacted include but are not limited to: Bladen, coastal Brunswick, coastal New Hanover, coastal Pender, Columbus, inland Brunswick, inland New Hanover, inland Pender, and Robeson counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to develop, particularly in areas already saturated by heavy rains. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

