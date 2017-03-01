NWS continues Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for southeast North Carolina until 2 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 2 a.m. Wednesday.



Locations that will be impacted include but are not limited to: Bladen, coastal Brunswick, coastal New Hanover, coastal Pender, Columbus, inland Brunswick, inland New Hanover, inland Pender, and Robeson counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to develop, particularly in areas already saturated by heavy rains. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

Forecast confidence remains high in heavy showers / storms, medium in flooding instances, and low in severe storms. #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/WOt9hcjdoX — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) May 23, 2017

