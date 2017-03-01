NWS continues Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning

A series of low pressure systems will continue to generate opportunities for rainfall through Thursday. A high pressure system is likely to deliver lower humidity levels and low rain chances Friday and Saturday.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 2 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
