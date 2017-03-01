Wilmington police identify pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck

Wilmington police have identified a 63-year old man who died after being hit by a pickup truck on Third Street Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police have identified a 63-year old man who died after being hit by a pickup truck on Third Street Wednesday night.

According to the WPD, witnesses said Dennis Darnell Bradley of Wilmington disregarded a red traffic light, as well as a Don't Walk signal, and darted across the road at the intersection of Castle Street just before 7 p.m.

Bradley was taken to the New Hanover County Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the pickup truck driver was unable to see Smith because a vehicle in the turn lane blocked his view.

Wilmington police said no charges will be filed in the incident.

