Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Castle St. Wednesday evening.(Source: WECT)

A 63-year old man died after being hit by a pickup truck on Third Street Wednesday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, witnesses said the man disregarded a red traffic light as well as a don't walk signal and darted across the road at the intersection of Castle Street just before 7 p.m.

The man was taken to the New Hanover County Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the pickup truck driver was unable to see the pedestrian because a vehicle in the turn lane blocked his view.

The WPD is conferring with the District Attorney's office to determine whether charges will be filed in the incident.

?Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.