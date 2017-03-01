Local churches celebrate Ash Wednesday

Many people around Southeastern North Carolina Wednesday, were walking around with ashes on their foreheads.

March 1 is Ash Wednesday this year, which marks the beginning of Lent for Christians.

Several hundred people attended a daytime mass at the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary in Downtown Wilmington Wednesday.

Lent lasts for 40 days and reminds Christians of the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert being tempted by the devil.

"It represents we are Christians and we are celebrating he season of Lent, and it reminds us that our bodies will turn to dust. We came from dust and will return to dust in terms of our body anyway," said Father Bob Kus of St. Mary's.

During Lent, worshipers are encouraged to commit to giving up certain items or luxuries as a form of penance. Some add in spiritual readings or prayers to draw themselves closer to God.

