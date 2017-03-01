Immersive theater performance explores gender identity and Orwell's '1984'

'Real Life Test' is an immersive theater production that draws inspiration from the novel 1984. (Source: WECT)

An innovative take on a classic science-fiction thriller.

Real Life Test is an immersive theater production that draws inspiration from the novel 1984.

Nick Kepley joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the show.

You can check it out at Victory Mansions, 717 Market Street, March 1-5.

The “Real Life Test” is known in the transgender community as a period of time in which transgender individuals live full-time in their preferred gender role.

The performance explores gender identity.

It will also feature characters from 1984.

Kepley said those who come to the performance will be given a mask to wear and you’ll be asked to be quiet. You can explore the space for up to two hours.

For tickets, head to http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2837685

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.