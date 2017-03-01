Health department set to to extend tobacco, e-cigarette ban on c - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Health department set to to extend tobacco, e-cigarette ban on campus

By: Scott Saxton, News Director
The health department is set to extend its tobacco, e-cigarette ban. (Source: WECT) The health department is set to extend its tobacco, e-cigarette ban. (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The New Hanover County Board of Health will soon extend its tobacco use ban to the entire campus for the health department. 

On Monday, the Board of Commissioners will consider giving its blessing for the move. Tobacco use is prohibited within 50 feet from any entrance to the health department. 

The new language designates the facility on South 17th St. as a tobacco and e-cigarette free campus. The Board of Health will take up a complementary rule at its April meeting. 

