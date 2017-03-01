Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in downtown Wilmington

Head to downtown Wilmington Saturday morning at 11 for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. (Source: WECT)

Head to downtown Wilmington Saturday morning at 11 for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

The free parade starts at Red Cross and N. Front streets, heads down Princess Street to Water Street and then past the Federal Building.

Enjoy live music, dancing and food until 6 p.m.

Following the parade, the Friends of the Hibernians will host a corned beef and cabbage lunch at the Riverside Hilton. There will be Irish music and dancing, and the raffle winner of a trip to Ireland will be announced.

Tickets are $27 per person and must be purchased before the luncheon. No tickets will be sold at the door.

