Kevin Motsinger to be named Wallace-Rose Hill football coach

A source close to the Wallace-Rose Hill football program confirmed the school will hire Kevin Motsinger as its new football coach. The hire won’t be made official until school board approval Tuesday night.

Motsinger replaces Joey Price, who stepped down in January, and took a head coaching job in South Carolina.

Motsinger last coached at New Hanover, but stepped down in 2015 to spend more time with his family. He coached the Wildcats for nine seasons, had a 73-43 record and led the team to the East finals in 2009.

Prior to his time at New Hanover, he was the head coach at James Kenan.

