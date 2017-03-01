Wilmington murder suspect served 8 years in federal prison

A Wilmington man accused in a deadly shooting had been out of federal prison for just three months before he was arrested again on Feb. 19.

Wilmington police charged William Shemont Springer, 32, in the Feb. 5 killing of Montreal Antwann Holmes, 28, and shooting of Dominique Lavatia Gray, 34. Springer allegedly shot Holmes in the head and Gray in the leg during a party at 515 S. Ninth St.

Emergency crews rushed Holmes and Gray to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where Holmes was pronounced dead. Gray was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Police later seized several illegal gambling machines from the home.

Springer, a validated gang member since 2006, served eight years in federal prison for selling 26 grams of cocaine base (crack) and a 9mm firearm to a government agent on June 15, 2007, according to the US Department of Justice.

He was sentenced in July 2008 to 125 months’ imprisonment, five years supervised release and $900 in restitution after pleading guilty to distribution of five or more grams of cocaine base (crack) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Springer was released from prison on Nov. 18, 2016, according to online records. He has been held in the New Hanover County jail without bail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felony in connection to the Feb. 5 incident.

He has prior convictions of common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, NC Department of Corrections show.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.