Ultramarathon coming to BHI

The fourth annual Badwater Cape Fear Ultramarathon is scheduled for March 18 on Bald Head Island.

There are two options for the all-day race, 50K and 51 miles. All runners start with a 12-mile warm-up on Bald Head Island, then hit the beach to run either 19 or 39 miles to Fort Fisher and back. Runners opting for the 39-mile race will run the route twice.

In 2014, there were 85 runners. This year, 196 runners have signed up and registration is still open.

Visit the race website for more information: http://bit.ly/2muuGwV

