$16K Hoggard fence repair to finish in time for Azalea Festival

The fence on Shipyard Boulevard in front of Hoggard High School is still mangled, months after it was damaged in an accident. (Source: WECT)

Four months after a driver crashed into the fence in front of Hoggard High School, the mangled mess left behind is finally going to be cleaned up. Drivers and residents tired of looking at the eyesore appear to have the Azalea Festival to thank for the repair not dragging on much longer.

After receiving a complaint from a viewer in January about the unsightly twisted fence lying in the median of Shipyard Boulevard, we reached out to the city for answers about the repair. At the time, city spokesperson Malissa Talbert emailed us that they were aware of the issue and “this is winding thru our paperwork/repair process.”

The fence was damaged in an accident on Oct. 23. Talbert couldn’t cite a specific time frame for repair, but felt confident in January the metal fence would be fixed in the “next few months.”

With two major events showcasing Wilmington on the horizon, the city appears to have a deadline for the repair after all. We found emails on the city’s public server documenting efforts to expedite the repair.

“I called [the fence company] this morning to put an extra rush on this repair. They are aware this is a time sensitive repair and assured me they will move as fast as they can. ... I am confident this repair will be finished before the festival,” Wilmington Parks Manager Ryan O’Reilly wrote to his supervisors in a Feb. 28 email.

The Azalea Festival is April 5-9. The Wells Fargo Championship, a high-profile PGA Tour golf tournament also mentioned in the city email thread, will be coming to Wilmington the first week of May.

The purchase order for the fence repair was issued in early February, a couple of weeks after our story about the fence aired. The insurance company for the driver who crashed into the fence is paying for the entire repair, which will cost $16,105. Talbert said main reason the repair took so long is they were negotiating with the insurance company to cover the full cost.

