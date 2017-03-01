Vote on a charity to benefit from concert series

Vote on a charity to benefit from the WDI Downtown Sundown concert series by Mar. 22. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington Downtown Inc. wants to know which charities should benefit from its Downtown Sundown concert series.

WDI and different charities sell $1 wristbands at the events for people 21 and over to enjoy beer or wine.

You can help decide which charities will benefit from those sales by voting here.

The nine organizations with the most votes will automatically be selected to sell wristbands. A review committee will select the other six.

Voting ends March 22. The concert series starts May 26.

