Planning commission upholds plans for new development in Echo Farms

The Wilmington Planning Commission denied an appeal from Echo Farms residents regarding proposed development on the neighborhood's golf course Wednesday night.

The commission unanimously approved the Subdivision Review Board's approval of the technical plans for the site.

The plan calls for 536 new residences, including 171 single family homes, 125 town homes and 240 multifamily homes.

Close to 75 residents of Echo Farms came to the meeting to voice their concern for the site. They said they don't think the commission is looking closely enough at the plans.

David Brassard and other residents were concerned the plans didn't address issues like landscaping or drainage.

"So all I'm saying is do your job, and make sure they submitted everything that's needed here," said Brassard. "Now I'm not a technical guy, but it didn't seem as it addressed it."

Residents also said they feel the development would ruin the charm of their golf course community, but the property owner, Matrix Development Group, said it should have the final say on how the land is used.

The commission decided the plans met all the guidelines set forth by the city. The commission also said it was not their job to consider whether developing the golf course was the right thing to do. They were only allowed to approve or deny the technical aspects of the proposed plans.

Matrix Development agreed.

"The potential legislative change by the city sometime down the road with regard to the zoning ordinance has no bearing whatsoever on this process," a representative from Matrix Development said.

The plan for the homes will continue to move forward.

Residents in Echo Farms said they will continue to fight the new homes, and they hope the city will buy the golf course and turn it into a park.

