Elderhaus hopes to transform church into new facility

Elderhaus officials hope to open a facility in the northern part of New Hanover County.

They plan to purchase the Church of God of Prophecy property near Kings Grant and are currently in the due diligence phase.

CEO Rick Richards said letters have been mailed to everyone who borders the property to let them know of their plans and intentions.

No final decision has been made yet, but if purchased, Richards said they would add several thousand more feet to the building and a retention pond.

Residents that live in the King's Grant neighborhood are not happy about the proposed site as it would increase traffic in their neighborhood.

"We don't need no more traffic. We need to put a stop to what is coming through going to Market Street. We need to cut down. We have kids riding their bicycles and a lot of elderly lives out here and we don't need somewhere else for people to come in with buses and cut through to another neighborhood," said King's Grant resident Sammy Smith.

On the proposal Elderhaus states that they have 70 employees and bus in over 100 participants a day currently to their facility.

"People cut through here from the interstate to Market street and that is bad enough already but if we have tons of traffic coming out of this location, then it is going to make it a lot worse," said resident Carl Cloud.

This property will be up for discussion during a planning and zoning meeting Thursday at the courthouse.

Elerhaus provides an alternative to nursing home care for those 55 years of age and older.

