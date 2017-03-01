Brunswick Co. to re-open Section 8 waiting list

The Brunswick County Public Housing Agency will re-open its Section 8 waiting list effective March 23 to the first 250 applicants. (Source: WECT)

The Brunswick County Public Housing Agency will re-open its Section 8 waiting list effective March 23 to the first 250 applicants.

Families who apply must meet income eligibility requirements.

A preliminary application can be filled out at the Brunswick County Public Housing office in Building B of the Brunswick County Government Complex.

To have an application mailed to you, call 910-253-2222.

Officials said applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

