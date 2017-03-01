Giving parents the power

Trainer responds to proposed bill that gives parents an option to decide when their athlete can return to the game. (Source: WECT)

A proposed bill could give parents the power to determine when their athlete would return to play.

House Bill 116 allows parents and medical professionals to determine when the athlete can play again after sitting out for the remainder of the game or practice.

The controversy surrounding the bill cooled off a bit on Tuesday when Representative Greg Murphy told the Washington Post the part of the bill which gives parents the final say after concussions could be removed.

Murphy said parents are not qualified to make the return-to-play decisions.

Matthew Triche, the lead athletic trainer for New Hanover County Schools, said the existing concussion legislation says a player cannot return until a medical professional clears the athlete:

"Currently, the sports medicine staff of New Hanover County Schools is aware of HB 116. We are also aware and on alert about particular parts to HB 116 that have recently come under scrutiny by numerous medical professionals in the state who provide care for sports-related head injuries. We are currently waiting on more information from our state medical and legislative sources for updates/changes to HB 116. Currently, NC public school athletes must follow the Gfeller-Waller Concussion Awareness Act (HB 792 2011). This is a very in-depth program that requires full Medical Doctor evaluations and Return-to-Play progression clearances by certified & licensed medical providers. Public school athletes cannot return to physical activity until these safety measures are administered and passed. Some aspects of HB 116 are contradictory to the GFW Awareness Act and may jeopardize best practices for safety and well-being of student-athletes. These are the parts of the HB that state medical providers and legislation are working to clarify/change/eliminate."

Some doctors and medical experts say they are encouraged by one aspect of the bill which supports creating a database to collect information on catastrophic injuries that include concussions.

This research could help figure out why these injuries happen and how to stop them.

