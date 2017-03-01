WPD identifies man who died after falling out of truck Saturday

The Wilmington Police Department has identified the man who fell out of a pickup truck and died Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department has identified the man who fell out of a pickup truck and died Saturday.

Arturo Arista Morales, 36, of Wilmington, is believed to have been riding in an office chair on the bed of a pickup truck when he fell and hit his head on the asphalt at the intersection of Rutledge Dr. and Graham St., WPD officials said Wednesday.

Morales died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Gregorio Perez Mendoza, 34, was charged with driving while intoxicated, felony death by motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and careless and reckless driving.

