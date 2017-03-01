Couple arrested on meth-related charges in Wilmington

After an investigation sparked by a citizen complaint, the New Hanover Sheriff's Office arrested a couple on multiple meth-related charges Tuesday.

Deputies executed a search warrant for a residence at 110 Edwards St. While meth wasn't found in the home, deputies found meth precursors and drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel Blain Baugus, 39, and Kelly Leanne Thomas, 38, have been charged with three counts of possession/distribution of a meth precursor and once count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baugus, who also has been charged with probation violation, has previous convictions for various offenses including drug-related charges, larceny and DWI.

