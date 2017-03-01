Man accused of sex crime against child in Wilmington

A 69-year-old man is accused of a sex crime against a child in Wilmington.

Wilmington police arrested Edward Hamilton Southerland on Tuesday after the victim's parent called police and accused Southerland of sending sexually explicit letters to their child.

Southerland was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child, and his bond was set at $25,000.

