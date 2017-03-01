Buncombe County girl found safe

Authorities canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for an 8-year-old Buncombe County girl after she was found in good condition.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office was searching for Bailey Lynn Queen after they said she was taken by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Randy Queen. Sheriff's Office investigators are still looking for Joshua Queen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

