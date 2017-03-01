Reaction from senators, representatives to President Trump's address

Following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation released comments on what they heard.

The following are a collection of statements from members representing southeastern North Carolina:

"Tonight, the President addressed the nation and outlined an ambitious policy agenda.

It includes overhauling our antiquated tax and regulatory codes, reforming our health care system to make health care more affordable, and fulfilling our commitments to our brave veterans.

Regardless of where you stand on President Trump and his policy proposals, I hope you agree that continued gridlock and bitter partisanship in Washington will keep our great nation from reaching its full potential.

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent, far more unites us than divides us. We all want our children to inherit an America that is stronger, safer and more prosperous. We all want to see our fellow Americans have access to affordable health care and a quality education. We all want to see America continue to serve as the beacon for freedom and opportunity for the rest of the world.

The American people sent a very clear message last November that they’re tired of politics as usual. That want to see results coming out of Washington, and those results will require bipartisanship, and at times compromise.

I’m committed to working on the proposals put forward by the President and moving forward with bipartisan solutions.

Whether it’s modernizing’s our nation’s infrastructure, reforming our criminal justice system, or securing the border and finally fixing our broken immigration system, there is tremendous potential to pursue bipartisan policies that will benefit our nation.

I’ll be doing my part to ensure that happens. I’ll also be making my voice heard when my colleagues on both sides—including members of my own party—become roadblocks to the results the American people want to see.

Thank you so much, and may God bless North Carolina and United States of America". – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

"In his first few days in office, President Trump was quick to begin honoring his promises to the American people. Going forward, the President tonight outlined a blue print to improve our economy and keep our country safe. Americans were clear about their priorities in this past election and it’s time to work together on issues that are critical to the American people.

For far too long, many have felt forgotten by our government. I am encouraged that Congress can work together with the President to pass legislation that will get our country back on track with a stronger economy for all Americans. It is clear that our citizens want to reel in government spending, create jobs, fix our healthcare system, and strengthen our borders. The President, in keeping his promises, has made significant gains in reinforcing these critical policy areas.

I look forward to working with the President to solve the real, everyday problems that face the American people, and I ask my Senate colleagues to work with him to achieve these goals." – Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) on Facebook

“President Trump laid out a bold, optimistic vision to get our economy moving and bring jobs back to America by reforming our tax code, investing in our infrastructure, securing our borders, and rolling back harmful regulations stifling small businesses. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working to repeal Obamacare and replace it with patient-centered solutions, rebuild our military and regain our influence on the world stage. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help implement this ambitious agenda, which will enable America to be much more prosperous at home and even stronger abroad." - Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District)

"Tonight, President Trump laid out a strong vision to secure America and prioritize our efforts to rebuild our economy. Tax reform, legal immigration reform, health care reform, and regulatory reform will be the cornerstone of creating massive new jobs and economic growth." – Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC 9th District) on Facebook

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.