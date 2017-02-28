Father: Doctor drops 9-year-old girl with rare epilepsy due to her treatment with CBD oils

Mia Morley's family is frustrated by the decision of her doctor to drop her because her treatment with CBD oils, according to her father. (Source: WECT)

A 9-year-old girl with a condition called Lennox Gastaut Syndrome is being dropped by her doctor because she's using CBD oils as part of her treatment, according to the girl's father.

Dylan Morley said the doctor from Duke, who had been treating her for five years, dropped Mia Morley.

"Out of the blue, he just dropped us," Dylan Morley said, adding they got notice about two weeks ago.

Morley said Dr. Muhammad Mikati told him it was because the CBD oils, while legal in North Carolina, are not FDA approved.

Morley finds the timing strange.

"We've been participating for two years now with that treatment and it's not been an issue until just now and now it seems as though a lot of doctors almost with the same kind of timing are making that decision," Morley said Wednesday.

The Morleys moved from Wilmington to Colorado in 2014 so that Mia could get the Cannabis oils legally. They moved back once the strain of marijuana was legalized in North Carolina.

"After having moved 1,800 miles there and 1,800 miles back, and through all the struggles we've been through for so many years now, to be in limbo again, to be concerned about her future is disappointing," Morley said.

Morley said Dr. Mikati has never managed the CBD dosing, but he has prescribed Depakote, a medicine to control Mia's rare form of epilepsy.

Since starting on CBD pills, her father said Mia has gone from 30 pills a day to just three.

Mia, who was not able to walk three years ago, now walks with assistance.

She still can't talk, but her dad is hopeful.

"I dream about it, hope for it, and definitely think its possible," Morley said.

For now, Morley is in search of a new pediatric neurologist, still shocked over Mia's doctor's decision to drop her.

"He knows her, so it's frustrating to start over with someone who doesn't know her."

