Whiteville business owners ask for flood prevention action

Business owners from downtown Whiteville asked City Council Tuesday to come up with a solution to prevent future flooding like the damage Hurricane Matthew left behind.

John Thompson, business owner, wrote a letter and gave a presentation to leaders asking for a study evaluating Whiteville’s storm water system.

Thompson said businesses downtown saw historic flooding after Matthew, some even for the first time.

He said his building alone got a foot of water and sustained nearly $40,000 in damage.

“We need to alleviate the flooding downtown,” Thompson said. “Our tax basis in Whiteville is based on the taxes paid downtown. If the businesses won’t come in, then our tax basis is going to drop. You’re going to see buildings torn down and greenspaces put in, and we don’t want to see that happen.”

Thompson also talked about large non-indigenous beavers contributing to the problem with dams.

Darren Currie, city manager, read previous council minutes dating back to 1994 with actions designed to prevent flooding.

Currie said the city is currently working on a downtown flooding plan and could apply for grants and revisit the beaver issue in the future.

He said officials aren’t sure what FEMA will pay for after Hurricane Matthew, and changes in council and management can sometimes lead to issues not being brought back up.

Mayor Terry Mann said the city has been looking into avenues to recover from Matthew, but government action can take time because there are “a lot of hoops to jump through.”

Thompson said he will continue to bring the issue up in the future.

