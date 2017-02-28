Rowdy crowd confronts Congressman Rouzer in Brunswick County

Groups have called on Rouzer and other members of Congress to hold town hall meetings during the recent break in Washington, DC. (Source: WECT)

A rowdy crowd of visitors participated in a town hall meeting with Congressman David Rouzer (NC-7) at Brunswick Community College Monday.

Flanked by Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram on stage to draw random tickets for speakers, Rouzer fielded questions that have been asked at other congressional town hall meetings across the country -- the repeal of Obamacare, immigration, public school funding and the new presidential administration.

Rouzer explained that many of the popular elements of Obamacare, including the coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, adults being allowed to stay on their parents' insurance until the age of 26 and a ban on lifetime limits, would not pass without 60 votes in the United States Senate. He said more competition is the answer.

"You can not get the very best product for the lowest price without competition and transparency," Rouzer said.

A young child stood up to say that there are children in her class that are worried their parents may be deported and asked the congressman why he would support tougher immigration standards.

"We are going to do everything we can to improve the security of our border," Rouzer said. "And the president and his team have made it very clear that the rapists, murders and others on our streets should go home."

When pressed by the crowd with chants of "answer, answer, answer," Rouzer responded, "the focus of the president and his team is on the criminal element. That is the answer."

A man identifying himself as a local healthcare provider said his patients are concerned that Medicare could be privatized and asked Congressman Rouzer multiple times for a yes or no answer on whether he would ever support the privatization of the health care program.

"The Medicare trust fund, hold on, if you don't make long term modifications and I'm talking for folks 50 years old and younger, there will be no Medicare for anybody if you don't make modifications long term," Rouzer said as the crowd chanted, "yes or no." Rouzer said there is nothing on the table that would recommend privatizing Medicare.

When asked if he would support term limits in Congress, Rouzer countered that limits would only hurt local constituents.

"If you want to give the career bureaucrats and the career staff all the power in Washington, that's the unintended consequence," Rouzer said.

A few people addressed Rouzer about his opposition to federal funds going to Planned Parenthood.

Clancy Thompson from Wilmington said the organization provides other services beyond family planning.

"If you have family planning you don't need abortions. My question is why is this so difficult for the opponents of PP to understand?"

Rouzer restated his opposition to federal dollars assisting in any way with abortion, which he opposes.

Dan English from Carolina Beach challenged Rouzer on the need for a special prosecutor to investigate the role of Russia in last year's election.

"Forgive me if I'm a little bit skeptical of Congressional oversight here when I hear (United States Senator) Rand Paul say there's no reason for Republicans to investigative Republicans," Dan English said.

To chants of "do your job," Rouzer responded to English by saying, "the House intelligence and Senate intelligence committees are doing their job and will do their job."

NC State meteorology student Ross Harris asked Rouzer about his view of climate change and how he would protect citizens here from changes in the environment.

"You have some scientists saying it is significantly influenced by mankind. You have some scientists say it is not influenced by mankind. Both are statements of fact," Rouzer said. "From a public policy perspective, when you're dealing with property values, tax bases, people's lives, public policy should be based on sound science. Not the opinion of this group of scientists or that group of scientists. It needs to be real concrete science where you absolutely know for certain. The scientific community is split on climate science."

The crowd was feisty, ready to jump on Rouzer's statements for much of the two hours, with some using their time to make statements instead of ask questions. However, one participant implored the crowd to be respectful of the situation.

"Feelings are running very high after this election, but I will not descend to the level of the Tea Party and shout down my Congressman," Pam McMahon said, noting the rallies involving the Tea Party during the Obama administration.

"You may not think it, but I value your opinion. I really do," Rouzer said. "Our number one responsibility is to do what's right for the country. We may have differences of opinion on what's right, but I've learned a few things today."

