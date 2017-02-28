House of Raeford Wallace employees reassigned after weekend fire

Employees who were displaced by the fire at House of Raeford Wallace plant over the weekend began work at the company’s Rose Hill, NC facility Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Employees who were displaced by the fire at the House of Raeford Wallace plant over the weekend began work at the company’s Rose Hill, NC facility Tuesday.

House of Raeford Wallace plant officials said other Wallace employee reassignments as of Tuesday evening are as follows:

All Wallace managers - with the exception of some refrigeration and maintenance managers assisting with clean-up and next steps at the Wallace plant - have officially moved to Rose Hill.

All Wallace supervisors and line lead personnel will begin reporting to the Rose Hill plant this Tuesday evening (2/28) and Wednesday morning (3/1).

The first group of production employees will begin work in the Rose Hill plant beginning this Sunday night (3/5) and Monday morning (3/6)

House of Raeford’s human resources team and managers will continue with reassignment plans and conduct individual outreach to each employee.

Wallace reassignment plans will continue each week as needed in order to meet the staffing requirements of the Rose Hill plant.

The company advises its employees to the continue to check www.houseofraeford.com and the House of Raeford Facebook page for more important information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.